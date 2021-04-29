Advertisement

The Depot’s annual Kentucky Derby Party returns

The event is on Saturday, May 1.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Apr. 29, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Depot is hosting its annual Kentucky Derby Party. The event is back after being canceled last year by the pandemic. Instead of a large crowd it will only host about 120 people.

The event will be held in The Depot’s 9,000 sq. ft. building to help spread people out. It’s not serving buffet style food this year, and will have masks and hand sanitizer for guests.

The Kentucky Derby Party will be held Saturday, May 1 which is the date the state hands over mitigation management to local authorities with an approved plan. However, Washoe County plans have not been approved yet.

Brandon Wright said he’s happy the event is back, but keeping up with constant changes is challenging. “Every time a new requirement comes through we have to spend the time to implement these changes, changing floor layouts, training new staff on the new requirements.”

He continued, “Its been exhausting to say the least, in addition to running our day to day operations as normal.”

The Board of County Commissioners will have a special meeting Monday about its plan.

For tickets to the Kentucky Derby Party, click here.

