Sparks High’s Carroll named ‘Principal of the Year’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s lunch time here at Sparks High School, Principal Kevin Carroll is in the hallway making sure his students are having a productive day. He explains only about a third of the students are here today. COVID forced schools to go to block schedules this school year, and the kids and staff he says have adapted well especially the seniors who didn’t get the final year in high school they deserve.

“No prom, no football in the fall,” he says, and then adds “No dances no homecoming. They didn’t get any of that. We remember our senior year that was one of the reasons we went to school right?” he says. Sparks is the smallest high school in the Truckee Meadows at Washoe County School District.

Carroll describes it as a friendly neighborhood school where there are no buses. Just students who walk to school or get rides from family or friends. The student body is more than 70% Hispanic.

Just two reasons then presidential candidate Joe Biden held a rally in early 20-20 at the high school gym to introduce himself to the residents of Sparks

When Carroll arrived here 8 years ago, the graduation rate was at 68%. It now stands at 89% the highest graduation rate of all at risk schools in the district. His positive attitude and inclusive perspective with staff are just some of the reasons Carroll was named this year’s “Nevada Principal of the Year.”

He says the award is not his alone, and credits all on his staff for his success.

“Our teachers collaborate, no one is an island,” says Carroll. “As administrators we trust our teachers. This year we said be vulnerable. This is a year you can try new things and be vulnerable. You can make mistakes, and that’s OK. And I think staff likes that,” he says.

This is the second time in a year we’ve visited Sparks High School for awards given to staff here.

Last year it was teacher Tunde Csepelyi who’s received a Fulbright award for her efforts in the classroom.

Proving the size of a school means nothing when there’s commitment to kids and their education.

This year high schools were left to their own devices as exactly they wanted to do graduation. Mr. Carroll says about 300 of his seniors will be out on the football field, with the family in the bleachers.

After this year of COVID he says it’s a celebration that they really deserve.

