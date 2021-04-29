Smoke likely visible near Truckee during prescribed burn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Expect to see smoke near Truckee over the next several days as crews plan prescribed fire operations in the Sagehen area.

The Truckee Ranger District will burn up to 400 acres starting April 29 through May 10.

Smoke will likely be visible from I-80, Highway 89 North, Truckee, Tahoe Donner and the Stampede area.

The goal of the operation is to reduce the existing fire threat and to prevent and reduce the impact of future fires in the area.

Vegetation will smolder and fire may creep for several days during the burn down period, officials said. This process is expected and normal as it is removing more fuel and releasing more nutrients into the soils.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.