Advertisement

Report: Cruises could resume sailing in mid-July

Cruises may be able to leave U.S. ports by mid-July after more than a year of not sailing.
Cruises may be able to leave U.S. ports by mid-July after more than a year of not sailing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:46 AM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cruise industry might be able to resume voyages in U.S. waters this July.

USA Today said it obtained a letter from the CDC to the industry and got more details from the agency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said eliminating risk on cruises isn’t possible, so the idea is to mitigate it with a blend of testing, quarantine and vaccination.

The agency is also clarifying how cruises, which haven’t been able to sail in U.S. waters for more than a year, can meet its requirements in order to sail.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jesse Bennett, 33, of Eugene, Ore.
Five-year-old girl killed in crash during police pursuit
The DMV will launch a new ad campaign educating people about the REAL ID.
DMV offers advice for upgrading to Real ID following deadline extension
Gail Willey Landscaping turning potential customers away because of northern Nevada's booming...
Northern Nevada housing boom impacting local landscaping company
Reno Police investigate a shooting on Clear Acre Lane on April 29, 2021.
Two people shot in Reno bar have died
Four people are facing charges accused of stealing a catalytic converter from an SUV in Sparks....
Four arrested in catalytic converter theft in Sparks

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they arrive at Lawson Army...
Biden turns to Georgia to begin pitch for huge spending plan
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 13, 2021 file photo, Allison Richter drinks her free shot at the...
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: Vaccinators get creative
Anthony Netto, co-inventor of the Paramobile, tees off to welcome the newest machine to Sierra...
Stand Up and Play: Reno adds Paramobile to golf community
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) recaps joint session speech
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Texas pushes closer to dropping handgun license requirement