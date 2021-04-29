Advertisement

Woman identified in NW Reno death investigation; suspect in custody

(KOLO)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Apr. 29, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The woman found dead inside a northwest Reno home has been identified as Glenna Withnell, 40, of Reno. The official cause of death is pending the autopsy.

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, officers were sent to a home on Heights Drive on reports of an unresponsive woman. There were visible injuries on the woman, and despite life saving attempts, she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 48-year-old Robert Jarab, and charged him with open murder and domestic battery by strangulation. The relationship between him and Withnell has not been released.

