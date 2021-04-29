Advertisement

Reno Ambassador helps save kidnapping victim

By Abel Garcia
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:18 AM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tye Pauly walked into work as a Reno Ambassador Monday morning and ended his shift as a city hero.

“Had I not arrived in a timely fashion, according to the RPD officers I spoke to, he would have gotten her back in the car and continued with the kidnapping,” Pauly explained.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, Reno Police said a woman walked into the Chevron gas station on Sierra Street. She approached the clerk and said her ex-boyfriend, who was parked outside in the parking lot, had kidnapped her.

The clerk quickly notified Reno Ambassadors with the Downtown Reno Partnership about the situation. Within minutes of the call, Pauly arrived.

“I was feeling pretty good that I had made sure that I didn’t allow this man to grab a hold of this woman and leave the scene,” Pauly said.

Pauly said he brought the victim inside the gas station and blocked the entrance from the suspect.

He kept him busy while police arrived. Officers said the security video shows the suspect trying to convince the victim to leave with him.

“She couldn’t call her family and let her children know what had happened to her because he wouldn’t let her use the phone,” Pauly explained.

Reno Police arrived and arrested the suspect. Officials said the victim was in a long-term dangerous and violent situation. Pauly said he was grateful he helped law enforcement take necessary action.

“They were either out of money, or out of gasoline, or out of drugs, and she finally realized what was happening and she asked for help and I provided that help to her,” said Pauly.

Pauly said the victim got a hotel room Monday night and her family came to pick her up the following day.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Bennett, 33, of Eugene, Ore.
Five-year-old girl killed in crash during police pursuit
The DMV will launch a new ad campaign educating people about the REAL ID.
DMV offers advice for upgrading to Real ID following deadline extension
Gail Willey Landscaping turning potential customers away because of northern Nevada's booming...
Northern Nevada housing boom impacting local landscaping company
Reno Police investigate a shooting on Clear Acre Lane on April 29, 2021.
Two people shot in Reno bar have died
Four people are facing charges accused of stealing a catalytic converter from an SUV in Sparks....
Four arrested in catalytic converter theft in Sparks

Latest News

Anthony Netto, co-inventor of the Paramobile, tees off to welcome the newest machine to Sierra...
Stand Up and Play: Reno adds Paramobile to golf community
It will be used at Sierra Sage & Wildcreek Golf Courses.
Stand Up and Play: Reno adds Paramobile to golf community
Woman identified in NW Reno death investigation; suspect in custody
US Forest Service logo
Smoke likely visible near Truckee during prescribed burn
Reno Police investigate a shooting on Clear Acre Lane on April 29, 2021.
Two people shot in Reno bar have died