Reno Ambassador helps save kidnapping victim

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tye Pauly walked into work as a Reno Ambassador Monday morning and ended his shift as a city hero.

“Had I not arrived in a timely fashion, according to the RPD officers I spoke to, he would have gotten her back in the car and continued with the kidnapping,” Pauly explained.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, Reno Police said a woman walked into the Chevron gas station on Sierra Street. She approached the clerk and said her ex-boyfriend, who was parked outside in the parking lot, had kidnapped her.

The clerk quickly notified Reno Ambassadors with the Downtown Reno Partnership about the situation. Within minutes of the call, Pauly arrived.

“I was feeling pretty good that I had made sure that I didn’t allow this man to grab a hold of this woman and leave the scene,” Pauly said.

Pauly said he brought the victim inside the gas station and blocked the entrance from the suspect.

He kept him busy while police arrived. Officers said the security video shows the suspect trying to convince the victim to leave with him.

“She couldn’t call her family and let her children know what had happened to her because he wouldn’t let her use the phone,” Pauly explained.

Reno Police arrived and arrested the suspect. Officials said the victim was in a long-term dangerous and violent situation. Pauly said he was grateful he helped law enforcement take necessary action.

“They were either out of money, or out of gasoline, or out of drugs, and she finally realized what was happening and she asked for help and I provided that help to her,” said Pauly.

Pauly said the victim got a hotel room Monday night and her family came to pick her up the following day.

