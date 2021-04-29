Advertisement

Fernley man pleads guilty to child pornography distribution

Benjamin D. Morrow
Benjamin D. Morrow(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:55 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Fernley man faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to two counts of distribution of child pornography in U.S. District Court in Reno.

Benjamin D. Morrow, 36, distributed child pornography to at least 182 people, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Investigators found about 119,371 images of child pornography and 4,945 videos of child pornography on electronic devices on his home, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Morrow used encrypted messages and online aliases and email addresses, including foreign email service providers, to distribute unsolicited images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He used encrypted applications to hide his identity and avoid detection by law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Morrow is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 16. He faces up to 20 years on each count.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Nevada Attorney General’s Office, Washoe County Sherriff’s Office, Lyon County Sherriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, Carson City Sherriff’s Office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. More information: https://www.justice.gov/psc.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Police investigate a shooting on Clear Acre Lane on April 29, 2021.
Two people shot in Reno bar have died
Jesse Bennett, 33, of Eugene, Ore.
Five-year-old girl killed in crash during police pursuit identified
The DMV will launch a new ad campaign educating people about the REAL ID.
DMV offers advice for upgrading to Real ID following deadline extension
Woman identified in NW Reno death investigation; suspect in custody
Four people are facing charges accused of stealing a catalytic converter from an SUV in Sparks....
Four arrested in catalytic converter theft in Sparks

Latest News

Oliver Ramirez
UPDATE: Missing boy found safe
Hard Rock Lake Tahoe
Hard Rock Lake Tahoe hosts open bar event to benefit those in need
Carson student heading to Dartmouth returns to grade school to inspire
Carson student heading to Dartmouth returns to grade school to inspire
A fire in the area of Quartz Lane and Stella Drive in Sun Valley. Photo by Ashley Sinfellow.
Sun Valley fire
Home in Reno
Virtual workshop on real estate investing for women