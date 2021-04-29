Fernley man pleads guilty to child pornography distribution

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Fernley man faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to two counts of distribution of child pornography in U.S. District Court in Reno.

Benjamin D. Morrow, 36, distributed child pornography to at least 182 people, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Investigators found about 119,371 images of child pornography and 4,945 videos of child pornography on electronic devices on his home, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Morrow used encrypted messages and online aliases and email addresses, including foreign email service providers, to distribute unsolicited images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He used encrypted applications to hide his identity and avoid detection by law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Morrow is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 16. He faces up to 20 years on each count.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Nevada Attorney General’s Office, Washoe County Sherriff’s Office, Lyon County Sherriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, Carson City Sherriff’s Office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. More information: https://www.justice.gov/psc.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.