Advertisement

Carson student heading to Dartmouth returns to grade school to inspire

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:41 PM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson High School Senior Cristian Garcia Perez never believed that he would leave Carson City in order to attend an Ivy League university. However, this August he will be headed to Hanover, New Hampshire where he will be attending Dartmouth College with a scholarship covering nearly all tuition and expenses. This year, Dartmouth’s acceptance rate was only 6%, making it one of the most competitive schools in the nation.

It is uncommon for a Carson City student to be accepted at an Ivy League school, let alone be granted a large scholarship to do so. He has also received offers at many other top universities including: University of Southern California, University of Pennsylvania (5% acceptance rate), Cornell, Carleton, Vanderbilt, Duke (4% acceptance rate) and several others. His scholarship covers all but $3,000 and travel expenses, but he has been fervently applying to every scholarship he can find to cover the difference.

“I went from last year, planning on heading to Western Nevada College or maybe even just straight to work, to accomplishing all of this,” Cristian, an Advance Placement (AP) student with a GPA of 5.1, said. “It’s honestly really emotional because I always felt like I was just a mediocre kid, but this has changed my entire perspective.”

Cristian grew up in the Carson City School District, entering school as an English Language Learner at Empire Elementary School, which is just blocks from the apartment where he lives with his mother Paula, a homemaker, his father, Crispin, a flooring installer and his younger brother, Alexis. As a first generation American and college student, Cristian lives in a neighborhood often underrepresented in the college system. His mission is to empower other students in Carson City to not give up on what their future could be.

“I really hope other students like myself can learn to not limit themselves and become discouraged,” he said. “I get sad thinking about people who are like me but did not have the same adult guidance at school that I was able to receive. I want to help others in my neighborhood to see that they have so many opportunities for the future.”

Cristian plans to speak to students at Empire Elementary School next month along with his school counselor in order to work towards his mission.

“My parents never received the opportunity to attend college, and going to Dartmouth seemed overwhelming to all of us at first,” he continued. “I was fortunate enough to receive a large scholarship, and my parents have met with my school counselor to talk about the process as well.”

At Carson High School, Cristian has taken numerous AP courses, has been an active member of many sports teams and clubs and has participated in the Health Science program including their student organization HOSA, said Bridget Gordon-Johnson, Cristian’s Carson High School Counselor.

“In Spanish, the word “ganas” means an incredible self-drive and tenacity to succeed,” Gordon-Johnson continued. “Cristian is the embodiment of this idea. No matter where his future takes him, this opportunity will allow him to make an incredible impact on his family and the community.”

To help Garcia financially throughout his college journey, you can donate to his GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Police investigate a shooting on Clear Acre Lane on April 29, 2021.
Two people shot in Reno bar have died
Jesse Bennett, 33, of Eugene, Ore.
Five-year-old girl killed in crash during police pursuit identified
The DMV will launch a new ad campaign educating people about the REAL ID.
DMV offers advice for upgrading to Real ID following deadline extension
Woman identified in NW Reno death investigation; suspect in custody
Four people are facing charges accused of stealing a catalytic converter from an SUV in Sparks....
Four arrested in catalytic converter theft in Sparks

Latest News

Oliver Ramirez
UPDATE: Missing boy found safe
Hard Rock Lake Tahoe
Hard Rock Lake Tahoe hosts open bar event to benefit those in need
Carson student heading to Dartmouth returns to grade school to inspire
Carson student heading to Dartmouth returns to grade school to inspire
A fire in the area of Quartz Lane and Stella Drive in Sun Valley. Photo by Ashley Sinfellow.
Sun Valley fire
Home in Reno
Virtual workshop on real estate investing for women