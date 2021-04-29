Convicted murderer Patrick McKenna dies on death row in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Prison officials said a man convicted of murder and sexual assault and who was incarcerated on death row in Nevada for most of his adult life has died after a series of heart attacks. He was 74.

KVVU-TV reported that the Clark County coroner’s office said Patrick McKenna died of natural causes.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the Nevada Department of Corrections confirmed McKenna died at Spring Valley Hospital on April 19.

Prosecutors said he was incarcerated at High Desert State Prison after being sentenced to death in 1980 for first-degree murder, kidnapping, sexual assault and robbery with a deadly weapon.

