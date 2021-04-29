Advertisement

Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigates illegal dump site

Carson City Sheriff's Office rescues suspected illegal dumpers
Carson City Sheriff's Office rescues suspected illegal dumpers(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:59 AM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating an illegal dump site where the suspects were stranded.

The Sheriff’s Office Off-Road Unit was patrolling the Brunswick Canyon area for illegal dumping. They found a stuck vehicle blocking the highly used trail. Two people were found sleeping inside the car, a 35-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman.

The desert around the vehicle was littered with garbage and discarded property.

Neither of the suspects had a valid drivers license, the vehicle had stolen license plates attached to it, and the man was found to be in violation of pre-trial conditions through the Carson City Justice Court.

The names of the two have not been released, but the man is now in custody for possession of stolen license plates and pre-trial condition violations.

Illegal dumping charges are also pending against the two.

