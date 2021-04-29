Five-year-old girl killed in crash during police pursuit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:30 A.M. UPDATE: A 5-year-old girl was killed after the car she was riding in was hit by a driver fleeing police.

It happened Wednesday, April 28 around 8:20 p.m. at E. 9th Street and Sutro Street. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Bennett, of Eugene Ore., was arrested.

NHP investigators said Reno and Sparks police tried to stop Bennett because he had felony warrants out of Oregon for domestic violence and attempted kidnapping. Bennett drove away in a 2007 Scion. Bennett ran a red light, hitting a 2003 Honda Accord. A girl riding in the car was killed. Bennett and a passenger in the Scion ran away from the crash.

Bennett was caught and arrested. The passenger is still on the loose. Bennett now faces multiple charges including DUI and possession of drugs for sale.

ORIGINAL STORY: The intersection of 9th and Sutro Street near downtown Reno is blocked while officers investigate a crash. It was reported just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

No information has been released, including what led to the accident and whether anyone was injured. There is also no indication as to when the intersection will reopen.

