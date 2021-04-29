Two people shot in Reno bar have died

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE APR. 29, 8:50 AM Reno Police say the two people shot late Wednesday night have died of their injuries.

Police were called at about 11:30 Wednesday night to the University Village shopping center at Clear Acre Lane and N. McCarran Boulevard. The two people shot were both transported to the hospital, but later died.

Police say the shooter was located on the scene, but not arrested.

If you have any information, call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2115.

