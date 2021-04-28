Advertisement

Woman accidentally gets mix of COVID-19 vaccines in Calif.

By KOVR Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:29 AM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SONOMA, Calif. (KOVR) - A woman in California is doing fine after she received doses of two different COVID-19 vaccines.

“What good would it do to be afraid of anything,” Joan Lawton said.

Lawton said she had gone to a local vaccine site for her second dose and, despite her vaccination card having Pfizer’s name on it, the staff at the site accidentally gave her a dose of Moderna.

“I signed some things, they gave me a shot and off we left,” Lawton said about the experience.

While her sons are furious about the mix-up, Lawton herself isn’t worried.

“I feel no different and I don’t give a darn,” she said.

Officials say medically, there is nothing to worry about. Although it’s not ideal, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention explains that since Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccine products, they can be given together.

“Such persons are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks after receipt of the second dose of an MRNA vaccine,” the CDC states on its website.

Once a nurse, Lawton says shots like these are no big deal to her.

“I’ve always given them and taken them,” she said. “That’s the way we did with other things years ago like smallpox. Everybody got inoculated.”

The vaccination site has been contacted for a statement about the mix-up but have not responded.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Concern after dozens of layoffs at Saint Mary’s
In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece...
Burning Man 2021 canceled
The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice.
Reno men face charges for selling thousands of stolen goods online
The three people pictured are persons of interest in a shoe store theft in Carson City on April...
Deputies looking for Famous Footwear theft suspects

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
Biden to the nation: ‘America is rising anew’
Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) recaps joint session speech
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated
This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County...
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, greets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., ahead of...
Harris, Pelosi make history seated behind Biden at speech