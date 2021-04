RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

As high pressure builds over the area, expect a quick warm-up over the next few days. With occasional clouds, expect the warmest weather of the year Thursday and Friday. Breezy, cooler weather will arrive with the new month over the weekend. There is no good chance of rain or snow through at least the first half of next week. -Jeff