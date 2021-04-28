Advertisement

Wednesday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:33 AM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Dry conditions with a rapid warming trend will picking up today with many lower valleys well into the 80s Thursday and Friday. It will be quite warm, so if you have any outdoor plans don’t forget to stay hydrated, bring your sunglasses and lather up on sunscreen. Temperatures will fall from these very warm levels from Saturday through the middle of next week but remain above average, with some increased breezes for the weekend.

8 day forecast
8 day forecast(KOLO)

