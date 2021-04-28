Advertisement

Walmart files complaint over Kanye West’s new logo

Walmart says Kanye West's new logo for his Yeezy brand looks too much like its own logo.
Walmart says Kanye West's new logo for his Yeezy brand looks too much like its own logo.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:09 AM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is trying to block Kanye West’s proposed new logo.

The retailer has filed a complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office saying West’s design looks too much like the logo it has been using since 2007.

Walmart’s logo uses six straight lines coming from a center circle to resemble the rays of the sun.

West’s proposed new logo for his Yeezy brand is a similar pattern, but the lines are made up of a series of dots, and there are eight of them.

Kanye West’s proposed logo for his Yeezy brand is shown on the left. Walmart’s logo is shown on...
Kanye West’s proposed logo for his Yeezy brand is shown on the left. Walmart’s logo is shown on the right.(Source: Yeezy/Walmart/U.S. Patent and Trademark Office/CNN)

Walmart said West’s design is “likely to cause confusion and lead to consumer deception.”

The rapper’s Yeezy brand brought him close to $200 million last year from sneakers it sold in partnership with Adidas.

He wants to use the new logo for a variety of products including sneakers, underwear, furniture and modular homes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Concern after dozens of layoffs at Saint Mary’s
In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece...
Burning Man 2021 canceled
The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice.
Reno men face charges for selling thousands of stolen goods online
The three people pictured are persons of interest in a shoe store theft in Carson City on April...
Deputies looking for Famous Footwear theft suspects

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
Biden to the nation: ‘America is rising anew’
Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) recaps joint session speech
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated
This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County...
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, greets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., ahead of...
Harris, Pelosi make history seated behind Biden at speech