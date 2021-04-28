Search on for suspects in stolen credit card case in Douglas County

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two people suspected of using multiple stolen credit cards.

Authorities said the two attempted to purchase multiple gift cards at the Walmart on Topsy Lane on April 16.

The male was seen wearing a marron hat and the female was wearing a pink top and had long dark hair.

If you recognize them or know anything about the case, you are asked to call Investigator Steven Schultz at 775-782-6206. Reference case number 21SO100875.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.