Pedestrian identified in fatal Lyon Co. crash

Nevada Highway Patrol logo
Nevada Highway Patrol logo(NHP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol released the name of the pedestrian killed in a crash in Lyon County.

It happened Monday, April 19 around 9:15 p.m. on US-50 and Newman Lane.

Troopers said 21-year-old Jeremiah Roudabish was walking eastbound on US-50 in the eastbound far right lane when he was hit by the driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup who was also heading eastbound.

Roudabish was flown via CareFlight to a hospital. He died on April 22.

The Nevada Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

