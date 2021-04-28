Advertisement

Northern Nevada housing boom impacting local landscaping company

Gail Willey Landscaping turning potential customers away.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:40 AM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The housing boom in northern Nevada is impacting local companies. Gail Willey Landscaping said its challenging keeping up with demand.

General Manager and President John Willey said business started picking back up in the fall and he’s fortunate to bounce back from the pandemic. The company is already booked out for the entire year and is turning potential customers away.

“There’s a lot of people moving here from California, the housing market is huge,” said Willey. “Its a lot of brand new construction, landscape construction, but we also do a lot of renovations, so a lot of people are renovating their existing landscapes on older homes.”

Although business is good, its not always a good problem to have. Willey said, “Just we’re overwhelmed and its hard to grow, we can’t really grow our crews because the labor market is too tight here, everybody is busy. Its almost impossible to hire new people.”

“We are currently booked with leads that we haven’t even processed, we have hundreds of leads that haven’t been processed yet.”

Willey said the company usually books out around June, but it was March when it finished scheduling for the entire year.

Currently, the company is telling potential customers to check back with them in the fall.

