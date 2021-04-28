KOLO ATE: BJ’s Barbecue Company

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - BJ’s Barbecue Company in Sparks is celebrating 35 years this summer. It opened back in August of 1986, quickly becoming a meat-lovers destination.

“If you love what you do, and you love how you’re making it and you love what you’re doing, it makes the food taste better,” said owner and chef Jay Rathmann.

And they don’t change what works, using the same rub and sauces since day one; with a few others added over the years. And nearly everything is made fresh in-house.

“We grind all our own meat, we do all our own processing,” explained Rathmann. “Like 99.8 percent of everything a customer eats, we’re actually producing. It’s not coming out of a box.”

They’ve won numerous awards at the Nugget Rib Cook Off, and is a go-to restaurant for brisket, home-made sausage and chicken. And some other dishes you can only find at BJ’s.

“Everybody knows us for Kick-Ass fries,” pointed out Rathmann.

That’s hand-cut french fries, topped with pulled pork, cheese, sour cream and chives, and smothered in BBQ sauce. And something else sets them apart.

“Not many BBQ restaurants do breakfast,” added Rathmann. “We’re one of the anomalies.”

The breakfast menu is beloved by customers. From Eggs Benedict, to shrimp and grits, and a corned beef hash stacker covered with Hollandaise sauce. It keeps people coming back, even during a pandemic.

‘There were a couple nights we were just awestruck at the volume of to-gos we were doing,” admitted Rathmann. “Just that support alone, it’s phenomenal.”

And now that things are back open, it helps that they’re known for being safe. BJ’s was awarded the inaugural “Excellence in Food Safety” award from the Washoe County Health District.

“I mean the restaurant’s clean, the back of the house is clean. We want to be perceived as that,” continued Rathmann. “I don’t want you to walk in and be like did you see this, it’s a mess. No. We want you to come in and not concern yourself with that. Just sit down and enjoy your food.”

BJ’s Barbecue Company is located at 80 East Victorian Avenue in Sparks. It opens at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday-Friday, and at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday. You can check out the menu by clicking on the link below.

