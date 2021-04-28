Advertisement

Kansas City pub gives out shots (vaccines, that is)

By Alan Shope
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – In these strange pandemic days, getting a shot at a bar takes on a different meaning.

This week the Bier Station in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood brewed up a COVID vaccination event after more than 1,000 doses became available.

Lots of folks were getting shots, but not the kind usually doled out at the watering hole.

“We’ll probably give a little over 1,100 doses total,” said Joe Heidrick, assistant dean at the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy.

On Tuesday, the bar closed its outside patio, so patrons could roll up their sleeves.

“If we could do anything and use that to better our society, then I think it’s great for everybody and it doesn’t hurt for more businesses to do that,” said Bier Station General Manger John Couture.

Folks who live in the neighborhood say the vaccination event was a great opportunity.

“I was having trouble finding online appointments and this really made it easy,” said Eddy Merckx, who got his second dose.

Brian Canady also got his shot.

“I was able to get in and get out,” he said. “They’re moving people pretty quickly.”

Jessica Wood received her vaccine with a shrug.

“Vaccination at a beer place? Yeah, it’s a weird year so it seems kind of normal now,” she said.

And while the Bier Station wasn’t serving alcohol on Tuesday, those who got their shots may still get an extra benefit from their vaccinations.

“Who knows maybe if people have a vaccination card, we may just have a drink special coming,” Couture teased.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Concern after dozens of layoffs at Saint Mary’s
In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece...
Burning Man 2021 canceled
The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice.
Reno men face charges for selling thousands of stolen goods online
The three people pictured are persons of interest in a shoe store theft in Carson City on April...
Deputies looking for Famous Footwear theft suspects

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
Biden to the nation: ‘America is rising anew’
Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) recaps joint session speech
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated
This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County...
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, greets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., ahead of...
Harris, Pelosi make history seated behind Biden at speech