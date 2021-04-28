Four arrested in catalytic converter theft in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Four people are facing charges after police reportedly caught them stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Joseph Bennett, Kulanie Bennett, Quincy Ritz, and Homer Barlow were arrested just after 4 a.m. on April 28 on Harbour Cove Drive near E. Lincoln Way in Sparks.

Police said they received a report of suspicious people around a vehicle. The reporting party also heard an electric saw.

When officers arrived, they said the suspects were removing a catalytic converter from a Honda SUV.

Sparks Police said catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise since January of this year. Countywide there have been more than 200 thefts of catalytic converters.

