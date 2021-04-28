Advertisement

DMV offers advice for upgrading to Real ID following deadline extension

The DMV will launch a new ad campaign educating people about the REAL ID.
The DMV will launch a new ad campaign educating people about the REAL ID.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:19 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it will once again extend the deadline for states to comply with its Real ID program. The new date for compliance is now May 3, 2023, per a statement released by the agency on Tuesday.

“This is a great relief for our travel and tourism industries, individual Nevadans and the DMV across the board,” said Department of Motor Vehicles Director Julie Butler. “It allows the DMV, in particular, to avoid a potential rush of customers this fall as we continue to recover from the pandemic.”

The DMV’s advice for customers who need a Real ID is to wait until their next renewal or other in-person office visit. Customers can upgrade to a Real ID at the same time as another transaction, even a car registration. Real ID-compliant cards have a gold star in the upper right corner.

Starting May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 and older will need a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, a passport or another TSA-acceptable form of identification to pass through airport security.

Visit dmvnv.com/realid for details.

