Deputies looking for Famous Footwear theft suspects

The three people pictured are persons of interest in a shoe store theft in Carson City on April...
The three people pictured are persons of interest in a shoe store theft in Carson City on April 7, 2021.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:09 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who stole shoes from a Famous Footwear in Carson City.

Investigators say four pairs of shoes were taken from the store on Topsy Lane on April 7. The man and two women seen in the surveillance photos are persons of interest in the theft. According to the sheriff’s office, all other leads have been exhausted and they hope someone from the community can help.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-78-CRIME (782-7463), 775-586-7295, or Investigator Edward Garren at 775-782-9907.

