California man dies after getting hit by car on US-395A

Car crash
Car crash(AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:26 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Beverly Hills man died after getting hit by a car on US-395 Alternate and Old Mill Place.

It happened Saturday, April 17 around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said 67-year-old Keith Kampfen was walking eastbound on US-395A across the travel lanes when he was hit by the driver of a white 2015 Volkswagen Beetle who was traveling northbound approaching Old Mill Place.

Kampfen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not say why he was in the travel lanes.

