Bringing the vaccine to the people

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Community Health Alliance has been one of the most user friendly sources of vaccinations during the pandemic.

They’ve been administering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at their Wells Avenue offices for some time, but they knew there were some people they weren’t reaching for a variety of reasons: The lack of transportation to get to a vaccination site, language barrier, job schedule or just a lack of understanding of the process..

So, the plan all along had been to bring the vaccine to these people. Wednesday morning, at an empty lot at 757 Kietzke Lane made available to them by Dolan Auto Group, that began to happen.

Many who showed up were were from the adjacent neighborhood, some needing the help of the Alliance’s bilingual staff to negotiate the process. They were part of that targeted difficult to reach community.

Benjamin Ehly was an exception. He drove down from Incline Village to be here. So, it wasn’t lack of transportation, language barrier or any of the other reasons that had kept him away this long.

“Nothing was holding me up. I just wanted to get everyone who’s at risk, everyone who needs it. Myself, I’m in good health.”

And, he’d waited for the specific vaccine being offered Wednesday--the Johnson & Johnson one-and-done. The national pause on it’s use gave him no concerns.

“You look at the science. Everything’s good. I feel good about it. From the beginning this is the one I wanted.”

This effort will continue apparently through the summer Wednesday mornings here and, beginning next week, Tuesdays at Prominence Health near Meadowood. Thursdays at the Peppermill. Other locations are in the works.

“We’re working with the Reno Housing Authority to get at their locations,” says Community Health Alliance, Executive Director Oscar Delgado. “In addition we’re working with the Food Bank, working to see how we can collaborate with them. When they’re distributing food, we would be distributing vaccine.”

Mobile Vaccine Clinic Schedule:

Tuesdays from 9am-12pm: Prominence Health - 1510 Meadow Wood Lane, Reno, NV 89502

Wednesdays from 9am-12pm: Dolan Dodge Ram FIAT – 757 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89502

Thursdays from 9am-12pm: Peppermill – 2707 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502 (parking lot adjacent to European Fitness Center)

You’ll find up to date information on their website www.chanevada.org.

