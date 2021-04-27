Advertisement

Why are Hawaii visitors cruising around in U-Hauls? Blame the pandemic

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:01 AM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - As the state reopens and many tourists return, there are not enough rental cars to meet the demand.

That’s driving up the price of rentals and leading some visitors to get creative.

Some are even turning to U-Hauls to get around the islands.

“The uptick from tourism, the uptick from companies opening back up, from the economy restarting — everybody seems to need a vehicle,” said U-Haul Marketing President Kaleo Alau.

Alau said Hawaii U-Haul facilities are the busiest they’ve been in years.

“Most of the time they’re saying that they can’t get a vehicle from any of the rental spots. They’re all sold out,” Alau said.

[Read more: $1,000 a day to rent a car? Low supply, surging demand are pushing up prices in Hawaii]

Last month, the cheapest rental car on Maui was a Toyota Camry for $722 a day.

“We had relatives from out of town come in and one couldn’t even find anything,” said Kihei resident Dave Morrell.

Alau said visitors are calling to ask for pickup trucks, cargo vans and even box trucks.

Morrell is worried there may not be enough vehicles for people who actually need them for hauling.

“They don’t have any box trucks today because I wanted to rent one. So, I guess they’re all out with tourists,” he said.

Alau said he is doing what he can to encourage using his trucks only for moving.

“Sometimes there are people who are like, ‘Can I rent this vehicle for a month?’ And I just tell them that’s not going to happen.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empire, an Amazon fulfillment center east of Reno, and an RV park in Fernley featured
Northern Nevada shown off in ‘Nomadland’
Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Concern after dozens of layoffs at Saint Mary’s
In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece...
Burning Man 2021 canceled
Jackie Bryant has been hired as the new Assistant City Manager of Reno.
City of Reno hires Assistant City Manager

Latest News

Beekeeper Joey Venekamp found several beehives, containing about 60,000 honey bees, in a nearby...
Man, 70, mowing lawn dies after getting attacked by hundreds of bees
A beekeeper found several beehives, containing about 60,000 honey bees, in a nearby tree.
Texas man dies after getting severely stung by swarm of bees
The incident comes as Iran negotiates with world powers in Vienna over Tehran and Washington...
US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran
The three people pictured are persons of interest in a shoe store theft in Carson City on April...
Deputies looking for Famous Footwear theft suspects
FBI launches investigation into Andrew Brown Jr. shooting