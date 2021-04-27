WCSD Board Meeting: COVID learning models, Brave Space program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School Board of Trustees discussed COVID case counts, contact tracing, community-wide testing, staffing impacts, and learning models for summer school at its meeting on Tuesday, April 28, 2021.

The district’s goal is to continue to support learning, college and career readiness, and on-time graduation while working to return more students to school full-time.

For elementary schools, trustees voted unanimously to maintain the in-person learning model for the remainder of the 202-21 school year.

For middle and high schools, the board also voted unanimously to maintain the hybrid learning model for consistency of learning for the rest of this school year, with specific consideration for seniors.

The board, again, voted unanimously to increase bus occupancy to 80% capacity for the remainder of this school year for all grade levels.

Also on the agenda, a look at capital projects the district could build over the next five years. The board voted unanimously to accept and approve the five-year Capital Improvement Plan. It looks at specific growth demands within the district, including building new schools and updating and expanding current schools.

This will ensure all campuses are safe, secure, supportive, and welcoming environments. It was also decided that the board will come back to discuss future projects that are slated to happen in years two through five of that plan.

Members discussed the rationale for creating a “Brave Space” program. It’s part of an effort to support students with minority sexual and gender identities, with a focus on culture, climate, and inclusion. Leaders said it’s an opportunity to lift students up.

Brave Space would be voluntary for educators to participate in and would include training. A placard would be on display to indicate a Brave Space for students to go to. The district plans to roll out this program in fall 2021.

Finally, the board discussed changes to the way the school district provides services to students with disabilities.

