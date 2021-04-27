Advertisement

‘Vicarious trauma’ takes toll on many Americans’ mental health

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:19 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - (CNN) - From the pandemic to mass shootings and racial injustice, many Americans have been exposed to violence, fear and anger in the past year. If not directly then through social media or stories on the news.

It can all take a toll on your mental health.

“Even just us regular people, people just sitting on a couch listening to these stories are actually having the experience, secondary, as if they were involved in the trauma,” Sheryl Ziegler, a Denver-area therapist, said.

It’s called vicarious trauma and it can trigger troubled sleep, increased feelings of depression, heightened anxiety, fear and anger.

“It really is impacting our mental health,” Ziegler said. “But because it didn’t happen firsthand, sometimes people aren’t connecting that all of this trauma going on around us is actually impacting us to a really significant level.”

To cope, Ziegler said you should identify the source of your feelings and think about your past.

“When you have a sense of your own trauma history, you know your vulnerabilities to things that go on around you,” Ziegler said.

From there, Ziegler said find ways to reduce stress, like deep breathing and exercising, in order to try and distance yourself from those feelings.

Ziegler said it’s also important to get help from others.

“That could be through connecting with others who maybe talk about other things or bring you joy and don’t necessarily bring up these stressors,” Ziegler said. “It could be professional help, if you find you’re really going through some anxiety or depression.”

Vicarious trauma can be long-lasting with each exposure accumulating inside you. Ziegler said simply knowing this type of trauma exists and that others experience it too can help.

Ziegler said there’s also another symptom of vicarious trauma that swings the opposite way called compassion fatigue, where you’re tired of the stories or no longer have compassion. She said that’s something to be aware of as well.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empire, an Amazon fulfillment center east of Reno, and an RV park in Fernley featured
Northern Nevada shown off in ‘Nomadland’
Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Concern after dozens of layoffs at Saint Mary’s
In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece...
Burning Man 2021 canceled
Jackie Bryant has been hired as the new Assistant City Manager of Reno.
City of Reno hires Assistant City Manager

Latest News

Beekeeper Joey Venekamp found several beehives, containing about 60,000 honey bees, in a nearby...
Man, 70, mowing lawn dies after getting attacked by hundreds of bees
A beekeeper found several beehives, containing about 60,000 honey bees, in a nearby tree.
Texas man dies after getting severely stung by swarm of bees
The incident comes as Iran negotiates with world powers in Vienna over Tehran and Washington...
US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran
The three people pictured are persons of interest in a shoe store theft in Carson City on April...
Deputies looking for Famous Footwear theft suspects
FBI launches investigation into Andrew Brown Jr. shooting