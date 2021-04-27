Tuesday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Low pressure is slowly exiting out of the region. Brisk north to northeast winds will keep temperatures about 6-12 degrees below average today, but we’re a bit warmer than where we were yesterday. Spring weather will quickly return on Wednesday as high pressure builds inland over CA, then expands over western NV. Highs on Wednesday will rebound into the lower-mid 70s for lower elevations/60s for Sierra valleys on Wednesday. By Thursday, we could get a taste of summer, with temperatures in the 80′s and a dry weekend ahead.

8 day forecast (KOLO)

