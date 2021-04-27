Advertisement

Tuesday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:40 AM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Low pressure is slowly exiting out of the region. Brisk north to northeast winds will keep temperatures about 6-12 degrees below average today, but we’re a bit warmer than where we were yesterday. Spring weather will quickly return on Wednesday as high pressure builds inland over CA, then expands over western NV. Highs on Wednesday will rebound into the lower-mid 70s for lower elevations/60s for Sierra valleys on Wednesday. By Thursday, we could get a taste of summer, with temperatures in the 80′s and a dry weekend ahead.

8 day forecast
8 day forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empire, an Amazon fulfillment center east of Reno, and an RV park in Fernley featured
Northern Nevada shown off in ‘Nomadland’
Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Concern after dozens of layoffs at Saint Mary’s
In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece...
Burning Man 2021 canceled
Jackie Bryant has been hired as the new Assistant City Manager of Reno.
City of Reno hires Assistant City Manager

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Monday AM Web Weather
Monday Web Weather
Monday Web Weather