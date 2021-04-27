Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Kings Row Project Preview

Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:10 AM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SPONSORED: The RTC is getting ready to begin construction on the Kings Row Project, which will start later this coming summer. The RTC will be working on Kings Row from Keystone Avenue to Wyoming Avenue, placing new asphalt, adding ADA-compliant sidewalks, new bike lanes, and improved storm drain infrastructure.

Before the RTC starts their part of the project, utility companies will come in this spring to upgrade their utilities. Then, in the early summer, the project will start with improvements to storm drain infrastructure. Finally, in late summer 2021 the RTC will begin the construction of new sidewalks, and then the roadway rehabilitation and striping will take place in the fall of 2021.

Residents and people who travel through this area will notice lane shifts and on-street parking closures during construction. You may also see sidewalk closures and lane closures, especially when we get to paving operations. Luckily, the Kings Row community area has a good network of adjacent streets that will help people navigate the area during construction.

This project will bring some much-needed improvements to the Kings Row community. Please remember to go slowly in construction zones and follow any directional or detour signs. This project represents a four million dollar investment in our community.

