Summer camps return

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just in time for anxious families and camp organizations, the Centers for Disease Control have issued updated guidelines for summer camps.

As they involve the last big segment of the population that remains unvaccinated some of the rules we’ve all been living by are still recommended. Disinfection, social distancing, masks, except when eating, drinking or doing something like swimming.

But since camp life involve mostly outdoor activity that leaves most of what everyone has come to expect.

“We’ll have activity centers. We’ll have beach time. We’ll have free time for the kids, craft cabins. All of the tried and true opportunities for kids will still be there,” says Sarah Chvilicek, Program Director for Washoe County 4-H.

But each organization still has to adapt it’s plans to local and state conditions and restrictions. For the 4-H camp at Tahoe, that means--at least at the moment--planning for 50 percent capacity. That, says Chvilicek, may impose its own changes.

“Guidelines for the American Camping Association and Extention policy is that we have to have two adults in cabins with children aged 9 to 12. So, we may house our teens in a different cabin set up so we can put more campers in the cabins at that half capacity.”

The Boy Scouts stay in individual tents at their camp near Chester. With plenty of room. they are planning on full capacity, though on the California side the situation remains fluid. They are awaiting final approval from Plumas County.

The news for Girl Scouts isn’t as good. Conditions at their Sierra campsite, mean there will be no traditional summer camp this year. They will have to make do with day camps at various local locations.

With pent-up demand and--in some cases--restricted capacity--slots are expected to fill up quickly.

