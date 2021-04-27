Advertisement

Some libraries to reopen to the public Monday

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:38 AM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many libraries in Washoe County will reopen to the public on Monday, May 3.

In a press release, the county said people will be able to browse library collections and displays, pick up holds, and use public computers and printers.

“The Library System is an essential community hub, and we are thrilled to once again expand our services in a safe manner for staff and the public,” said Washoe County Library Director Jeff Scott.

All visitors to Washoe County Libraries are required to wear face coverings if over the age of two. Due to limited occupancy and concern for public and staff safety, the Library asks people to make visits as brief as possible - no more than 60 minutes.

The Senior Center, Verdi, and Duncan/Traner Community Libraries remain closed. Not all services will be available at all locations or during all hours, so the public is encouraged to check washoecountylibrary.us/reopen for the most up-to-date information on hours and service availability.

The last day for the community to call the centralized telephone reference line will be Friday, April 30. Patrons will be able to call any open branch beginning May 1. Book drops are available 24/7.

Meeting rooms and public seating are not available, except seating for computer users. All library events will remain virtual through August.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empire, an Amazon fulfillment center east of Reno, and an RV park in Fernley featured
Northern Nevada shown off in ‘Nomadland’
Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Concern after dozens of layoffs at Saint Mary’s
In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece...
Burning Man 2021 canceled
Jackie Bryant has been hired as the new Assistant City Manager of Reno.
City of Reno hires Assistant City Manager

Latest News

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Concern after dozens of layoffs at Saint Mary’s
Northern Nevada shown off in ‘Nomadland’
Northern Nevada shown off in ‘Nomadland’
Empire, an Amazon fulfillment center east of Reno, and an RV park in Fernley featured
Northern Nevada shown off in ‘Nomadland’
Next Evolution Coffee Shop, Schurz, Nev.
Not your usual coffee shop: A surprising discovery in Schurz