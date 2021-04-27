Some libraries to reopen to the public Monday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many libraries in Washoe County will reopen to the public on Monday, May 3.

In a press release, the county said people will be able to browse library collections and displays, pick up holds, and use public computers and printers.

“The Library System is an essential community hub, and we are thrilled to once again expand our services in a safe manner for staff and the public,” said Washoe County Library Director Jeff Scott.

All visitors to Washoe County Libraries are required to wear face coverings if over the age of two. Due to limited occupancy and concern for public and staff safety, the Library asks people to make visits as brief as possible - no more than 60 minutes.

The Senior Center, Verdi, and Duncan/Traner Community Libraries remain closed. Not all services will be available at all locations or during all hours, so the public is encouraged to check washoecountylibrary.us/reopen for the most up-to-date information on hours and service availability.

The last day for the community to call the centralized telephone reference line will be Friday, April 30. Patrons will be able to call any open branch beginning May 1. Book drops are available 24/7.

Meeting rooms and public seating are not available, except seating for computer users. All library events will remain virtual through August.

