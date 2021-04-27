Reno Police run recruit through physical test as department seeks more officers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is opening its arms to anyone interested in joining the force. Public information officer Adam Blount says they’ve continued to promote a diverse workforce, one connected with the community it serves.

“We want our police department to represent our community,” said Blount, a RPD officer for 16 years. “The best way we can do that is to have everyone in our community be part of our police department.”

Today, one potential future officer was run through the RPD’s physical test at Upstate Nevada CrossFit Gym in Reno. The test - which comes before anything else, including written exams - consists of a handful of exercises with specific benchmarks. The one and a half mile run, for example, has to be completed in 20 minutes and 20 seconds. Applicants also have to do 18 sit-ups in a minute.

Officer Blount says the Reno Police Department has established a reputation for being forthright and approachable among a diverse region.

“We’re very forward-thinking ... the best thing for us is that engagement,” said Officer Blount. “Having open, candid conversations with our community leaders allows us to be progressive.”

Those interested in applying must be 21 by the time they graduate from the academy, have a high school diploma and a driver’s license and also not been convicted of a felony.

“We are a family and our family is rooted in our community because we’re part of that community,” said Officer Blount. “If you’re looking for a job that’s rewarding, that’s helping your brothers, your sisters, other people in your neighborhood ... this is the job.”

A full list of requirements and other information can be found at renopd.com/recruit.

