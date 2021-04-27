Advertisement

Reno men face charges for selling thousands of stolen goods online

The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice.
The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:36 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men from the Reno area face federal charges for allegedly selling more than 4,500 stolen items online to people throughout the United States and abroad. The U.S. Department of Justice made the announcement in a release on Tuesday.

Gennaro Paolo Canta, 42, and Jess Legarza, 37, were indicted on one count of conspiracy and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. Canta is also charged with one count of monetary transactions in criminally derived property. A jury trial for Canta and Legarza is set to begin on June 21, 2021.

According to allegations in the indictment, from about June to August 2016, Canta and Legarza regularly purchased merchandise they knew had been stolen from retail stores, and then resold them online in nearly all 50 states and foreign countries. Canta allegedly used proceeds from online sales to buy more stolen items.

If convicted, the maximum penalties are five years in prison for conspiracy and 10 years for interstate transportation of stolen property and conducting monetary transactions in criminally derived property.

This case was investigated by the IRS CI and the Reno Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel R. Schiess and Richard B. Casper are prosecuting the case.

