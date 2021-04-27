Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580

Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:45 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-580 in Reno. It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday night south of the Moana Lane exit.

Troopers say a man was hit by a vehicle on southbound I-580 and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are looking into why the man was in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. Investigators say it doesn’t appear that impairment was a factor in the crash.

