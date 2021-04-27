Dry winter impacting local reservoirs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It has been a very dry year for northern Nevada and its impacting our reservoirs. According to United District Court Water Master Chad Blanchard our snow pack has been pretty low and the snow we did receive fell on record dry soil.

“The soil moisture conditions are really poor, we didn’t get the wetting rains in the fall or between some of the winter storms to help saturate the soil, which helps make the runoff more efficient.”

Blanchard said in 2017, 2018, and 2019 northern Nevada received a good amount of precipitation which helped fill the reservoirs up, but its depleting.

“Last year wasn’t a good year and we started drawing on those pretty heavily and this year has been pretty worse so we are drawing on that storage even more.” He continued, “The problem is when you have multiple dry years in a row, then you start potentially having problems when you run out of storage and you can’t release water from storage that is not there.’”

As for Tahoe, Blanchard said the water level is dropping and we won’t see much of a rise from the run-off because its projected to be so low. “In Tahoe there will be a lot of beach.”

Blanchard added we have storage in Tahoe to get through most of the summer, but its likely to run out before fall.

