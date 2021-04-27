Advertisement

Dry winter impacting local reservoirs

By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:55 AM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It has been a very dry year for northern Nevada and its impacting our reservoirs. According to United District Court Water Master Chad Blanchard our snow pack has been pretty low and the snow we did receive fell on record dry soil.

“The soil moisture conditions are really poor, we didn’t get the wetting rains in the fall or between some of the winter storms to help saturate the soil, which helps make the runoff more efficient.”

Blanchard said in 2017, 2018, and 2019 northern Nevada received a good amount of precipitation which helped fill the reservoirs up, but its depleting.

“Last year wasn’t a good year and we started drawing on those pretty heavily and this year has been pretty worse so we are drawing on that storage even more.” He continued, “The problem is when you have multiple dry years in a row, then you start potentially having problems when you run out of storage and you can’t release water from storage that is not there.’”

As for Tahoe, Blanchard said the water level is dropping and we won’t see much of a rise from the run-off because its projected to be so low. “In Tahoe there will be a lot of beach.”

Blanchard added we have storage in Tahoe to get through most of the summer, but its likely to run out before fall.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empire, an Amazon fulfillment center east of Reno, and an RV park in Fernley featured
Northern Nevada shown off in ‘Nomadland’
Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Concern after dozens of layoffs at Saint Mary’s
In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece...
Burning Man 2021 canceled
Jackie Bryant has been hired as the new Assistant City Manager of Reno.
City of Reno hires Assistant City Manager

Latest News

The three people pictured are persons of interest in a shoe store theft in Carson City on April...
Deputies looking for Famous Footwear theft suspects
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 19 new cases, 20 recoveries
Slow down caution sign at I-80-I-580 Spaghetti Bowl project in Reno, Nevada
Highway work zone caution--slow down
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Dayton resident Leona Galau with one of her 3 horses
Bill would regulate telemedicine in veterinary medicine