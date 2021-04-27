Advertisement

‘It’s the small things!’: Meal shared between strangers at Mississippi restaurant goes viral

A Mississippi man and child created a viral moment when they had a conversation at a restaurant.
By Josh Carter
Apr. 27, 2021
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A photo taken of a meal shared at a Mississippi Mexican restaurant is warming hearts across the country.

The moment occurred at Fernandos in Magee where Amy Wadford took 6 children to grab dinner.

While the other children ate, all Brekken wanted to do was sit with the man by the window. “I’m sure he just wanted to eat his meal in peace but Brekken had other plans,” Wadford wrote in a Facebook post.

I’m not sure who this man is and I’m sure he just wanted to eat his meal in peace but Brekken had other plans. We took...

Posted by Amy Wadford on Friday, April 23, 2021

The child soon began to cry and as Wadford went to take Brekken to her car, the man asked to get him. When this happened, Brekken instantly stopped his crying.

The kind man and Brekken then sat at the table together and talked while eating chips and salsa.

And once the meal was over, Brekken told his new friend goodbye “like he had known him his whole life,” Wadford said before adding, “It’s the small things!”

She then asked that if anyone knew the man to please tell him thank you for his kind gesture: “He didn’t have to do what he did but completely made Brekken’s whole day.”

The photo of the meal between the two has now amassed over 91 thousand likes on Facebook and over 81 thousand shares.

“May this story inspire kindness in us all,” one person commented with many others wondering if Brekken and the man had known each other in another life.

The stranger by the window has now been identified as Darius West, and, according to Wadford, the two now speak regularly.

