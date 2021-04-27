WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to the “Great Community Clean Up” Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to noon near the intersection of Chimney Drive and Joey Trail.

The goal is to remove trash in the North Valleys off Chimney Drive in the back of Sun Valley, the back of Golden Valley, and Hungry Valley.

“There is a ton of trash out here from shooting waste to people dumping to abandoned camps and we’re going to hit it all,” said Reno Area Dirt Riders President, Mike Marcum.

The areas are littered with trash along with abandoned cars.

Members of the Reno Area Dirt Riders say it’s not too late to preserve and protect these areas for several generations to come.

“It’s getting worse every year. We’ve got to turn the tide. The more trash that’s here the more people think it’s a place to dump. We’ve got to stop it,” Marcum said.

Volunteers are asked to wear long sleeved shirts, glasses, a hat, and gloves, but if you don’t have these items they will be provided or you will be assigned tasks that don’t require this safety equipment.

“I’m really hoping to have 200 people out here. We’re going to be able to handle a really good amount of the trash and make a real difference,” said Marcum.

Volunteers will also be treated to a BBQ.

