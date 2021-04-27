Governor’s “Innovation Zone” concept shelved

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In his State of the State Address earlier this year Governor Sisolak said too many Nevadans found themselves vulnerable during economic downturns. Technology he said might just be the answer. Specifically an “Innovation Zone.”

The idea never made it past bill draft form. Lawmakers would have to approve the so-called 18th county in Nevada. A county which would contain a “smart city” and created from a section of land where Storey County is located now. The county would beholden to no one, creating its own schools, courts, law enforcement, along with its own cryptocurrency.

Headed by Blockchains LLC CEO Jeff Burns there were a lot of unanswered questions about water, what encompassed the zone, and what kind of investment from the state as well as private industry would be needed to make it happen, weren’t specific enough.

With issues like COVID and the state budget hounding lawmakers, the governor admitted today this was not the right time to address an “Innovation Zone” Subsequently he shelved the idea today, instead calling for an interim committee to study the concept.

“I believe he went ahead and did this with not a lot of input,” says Dr. Robin Titus, a Republican and Assembly Minority Leader. “I think both sides of the aisle said, “wait a minute, you need to involve us more,” and again this is a perfect example of the importance of involving the legislative process that is why we are here,” she says.

“The short answer is no one knows,” says Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson. “No one has the answers to those questions. These are reasons why we need to hear from the counties, hear from the activists who are concerned about water, hear from environmentalist, hear from the tribes, we need to hear from those counties that are going to be impacted by it so we can answer questions and make informed decisions. We are not there yet,” he says.

The interim committee will consist of both the minority and majority parties. There is no deadline as to when they have to come up with a decision, and in the end, they may not recommend an “Innovation Zone.”

