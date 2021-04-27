Advertisement

City of Reno hires Assistant City Manager

Jackie Bryant has been hired as the new Assistant City Manager of Reno.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:09 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno announced Monday that Jackie Bryant is the new Assistant City Manager and starts her new role this week.

The Assistant City Manager aids the City Manager with the direction and coordination of the activities of assigned City departments and/or divisions. Bryant will also be tasked with helping form and implement policies for city departments, along with providing staff assistance to the City Manager, City Council, and department heads.

Bryant comes to the City of Reno from the Second Judicial District Court, where she was the Clerk of Court and Court Administrator since 2014. In this role, Bryant was responsible for the operations of the District Court and oversaw all members of the Executive Leadership Team.

Bryant previously served as a Nevada Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff and General Counsel; Insurance Counsel and Hearing Officer to the Nevada Division of Insurance (DOI); Staff Counsel to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN); and as an Attorney Associate for Holland & Hart. According to city officials, she practiced in the areas of public utility law, insurance law, and administrative law and worked in both the public and private sectors.

Bryant has a B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Irvine and earned her law degree from California Western School of Law. She moved to northern Nevada in 1998 to work for the PUCN.

