Chauvin sentencing in Floyd death pushed back to June 25

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.(Court TV via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:43 PM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sentencing for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death has been pushed back to June 25, according to online court records.

Chauvin’s June 16 hearing was reset by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill. A brief entry Tuesday in the online court docket gave no reason, but court spokesman Spenser Bickett said it was moved due a scheduling conflict.

The hearing time remains 1:30 p.m. CDT.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted April 20 of all three counts against him: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Under Minnesota statutes he’ll only be sentenced on the most serious one — second-degree murder.

While that count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, experts say he won’t get that much. They say that for all practical purposes, the maximum he would face is 30 years, and he could get less.

The convictions came after a jury deliberated for parts of two days following three weeks of testimony from bystanders, medical experts and police use-of-force trainers.

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

