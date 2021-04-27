Advertisement

Carson City school board votes to continue current learning schedule

Carson City School District logo
Carson City School District logo(Carson City School District)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:48 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District Board of Trustees met Monday evening to discuss the option of students returning to the classroom full-time for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. The board voted in favor of staying on the current schedule, with Mondays dedicated solely to remote learning.

Parents, students and teachers sent in comments ahead of time to voice their opinions. Many who submitted public comment were against the scheduling change, but there also several people in favor of having students in the classroom five days a week.

The main concern that was discussed by board members was whether the shift to in-person learning full-time was necessary with only about a month left in the current school year. At least a handful of teachers that submitted public comment stated that they already have the remainder of their lesson plans laid out for the year, and a scheduling change would do more harm than good.

While several trustees were in favor of having students in the classroom full-time again, they agreed that the last minute change was not the best option right now.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison is the second-largest employer in area; High Desert State Prison to remain open
Closing of California Correctional Center could cripple Susanville
Empire, an Amazon fulfillment center east of Reno, and an RV park in Fernley featured
Northern Nevada shown off in ‘Nomadland’
Earthquake graphic
3.7 earthquake under Lake Tahoe Sunday morning
Shelter in Place graphic
Lyon County: device that caused lockdown was fake
Joshua Clifford King, left, and Abby Melissa Lee
Two arrested in Dayton after standoff

Latest News

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Concern after dozens of layoffs at Saint Mary’s
Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580
Project Safe & Growing, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children who have been victims of...
Project Safe and Growing
Employees at St. Mary's are raising concerns over recent layoffs and the impact it's having on...
St. Mary's Layoffs
The Reno Area Dirt Riders is organizing volunteers to clean trail areas.
Great Community Clean Up