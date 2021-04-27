Carson City school board votes to continue current learning schedule

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District Board of Trustees met Monday evening to discuss the option of students returning to the classroom full-time for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. The board voted in favor of staying on the current schedule, with Mondays dedicated solely to remote learning.

Parents, students and teachers sent in comments ahead of time to voice their opinions. Many who submitted public comment were against the scheduling change, but there also several people in favor of having students in the classroom five days a week.

The main concern that was discussed by board members was whether the shift to in-person learning full-time was necessary with only about a month left in the current school year. At least a handful of teachers that submitted public comment stated that they already have the remainder of their lesson plans laid out for the year, and a scheduling change would do more harm than good.

While several trustees were in favor of having students in the classroom full-time again, they agreed that the last minute change was not the best option right now.

