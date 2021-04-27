Burning Man 2021 canceled

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Burning Man 2021 will not happen.

Organizers announced the cancelation of the event Tuesday, for the second year in a row.

In a Facebook post, organizers cited uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic and is instead looking forward to next year’s event, Black Rock City 2022.

Read the organizers full statement below:

The past 14 months have been a turbulent journey of evolution and change for every human on this planet. We have had to adapt to the twists and turns of a global crisis, complex public health information, and the growing hope that we can start rebuilding our lives together soon. Although here in the United States we may be feeling the weight lifting and the light at the end of the tunnel brightening, we are still in the pandemic, and the uncertainties that need to be resolved are impossible to do so in the time we have.

We have decided to set our sights on Black Rock City 2022. We have the time now to imagine what we can bring to BRC 2022 that will really make a difference. What would it look like if Burning Man culture shaped the future? How do you want to bring the best of what you have to give to the next gathering in the desert? How can you get involved around the world RIGHT NOW? Watch our CEO Marian Goodell’s livestream from this morning, and read the accompanying Journal piece, to learn more. #burningman

