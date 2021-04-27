Advertisement

Burning Man 2021 canceled

In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece...
In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece of the annual Burning Man festival north of Gerlach, Nev.(Debra Reid | AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Burning Man 2021 will not happen.

Organizers announced the cancelation of the event Tuesday, for the second year in a row.

In a Facebook post, organizers cited uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic and is instead looking forward to next year’s event, Black Rock City 2022.

Read the organizers full statement below:

The past 14 months have been a turbulent journey of evolution and change for every human on this planet. We have had to adapt to the twists and turns of a global crisis, complex public health information, and the growing hope that we can start rebuilding our lives together soon. Although here in the United States we may be feeling the weight lifting and the light at the end of the tunnel brightening, we are still in the pandemic, and the uncertainties that need to be resolved are impossible to do so in the time we have.

We have decided to set our sights on Black Rock City 2022. We have the time now to imagine what we can bring to BRC 2022 that will really make a difference. What would it look like if Burning Man culture shaped the future? How do you want to bring the best of what you have to give to the next gathering in the desert? How can you get involved around the world RIGHT NOW? Watch our CEO Marian Goodell’s livestream from this morning, and read the accompanying Journal piece, to learn more. #burningman

The past 14 months have been a turbulent journey of evolution and change for every human on this planet. We have had to...

Posted by Burning Man Project on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empire, an Amazon fulfillment center east of Reno, and an RV park in Fernley featured
Northern Nevada shown off in ‘Nomadland’
Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Concern after dozens of layoffs at Saint Mary’s
Jackie Bryant has been hired as the new Assistant City Manager of Reno.
City of Reno hires Assistant City Manager

Latest News

Some libraries to reopen to the public Monday
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Concern after dozens of layoffs at Saint Mary’s
Northern Nevada shown off in ‘Nomadland’
Northern Nevada shown off in ‘Nomadland’
Empire, an Amazon fulfillment center east of Reno, and an RV park in Fernley featured
Northern Nevada shown off in ‘Nomadland’