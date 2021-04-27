Bill would regulate telemedicine in veterinary medicine

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Dayton Resident Leona Galau has three horses, two donkeys, one goat and four dogs. She’s had veterinarians to her home and has taken her animals to the vet’s office. While she thinks there’s a role for telemedicine in the animal world, she still has a lot of questions pertaining to in-person visits and on camera consultations.

“You know a picture of a wound says a lot,” says Galau. “But placing your hands and feeling for heat, that also says a lot,” she says.

The idea of veterinarians and their clients using telemedicine is not something for the future. Nevada’s Legislature is considering its regulation right now in Carson City.

“We are concerned about the lack of oversight with the telemedicine and the veterinary world,” says Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, Democrat representing District 34, and sponsor of the bill.

Assembly Bill 200 would allow telemedicine in veterinarian practice with some stipulations. The vet must have a relationship with the patient. National firms which provide veterinarians from other parts of the country for telemedicine would not be allowed to operate in the state under AB 200.

Former state veterinarian Dr. J.J. Goicochea says there is a reason for that.

“So you tell me, this is what my dog is doing, this is what my horse is doing and it is a zoonotic disease meaning something that can spread to people,” says Dr. Goicochea. “That can be potentially damaging. Not only to you and your animals, but to your neighbors to the economy of the state of Nevada,” he says.

Dr. Goicochea says telemedicine will be reserved for certain medical scenarios involving animals. It would not replace the practice itself. The biggest reason is while people can tell you what’s wrong, animals can’t.

And Leona has another observation. “So the vet would be relying on me as the owner and my emotions,” she says.

AB 200 has already made it out of the assembly, and it’s on its way to a senate committee.

