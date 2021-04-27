As vaccinations go up, many employees return to their offices

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More shots in arms is resulting in fewer people working remotely.

“There was a national study done by a commercial real estate firm that said 85% of employees would be coming back to the office,” said Chase Houston, a VP at NAI Alliance, a commervial real estate brokerage in Reno. “About 52% of them would prefer a hybrid model, continuing to work from home with some sort of office work in there.”

Houston has recently had the chance to see how a lot of different businesses are doing things.

“There are a lot of jobs where I didn’t know if they could be done from home but a lot of new technology has allowed that,” he mentioned.

According to a study by an S&P 500 staffing firm, one third of employees currently working from home would rather look for a new job than work full time in an office again. Houston doesn’t believe that will be the case in Nevada, as the state already has a high unemployment rate, but he does think there might be some changes if companies go to a hybrid model.

“My personal thought on this is that once we go to a hybrid model some companies will say ‘if you want to work from home you can do that but it’s going to come with a slight pay decrease.’”

Though, he admitted, that was just his theory.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.