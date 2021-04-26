Slow down! Speed limit change in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Slow down! That’s the message from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office as it announces a speed limit reduction in Incline Village.

Starting Monday, May 3, 2021, the speed limit will be reduced on Country Club Drive between Mount Rose Highway and Tahoe Boulevard from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

The sheriff’s office said that stretch of residential road is commonly used as a shortcut for drivers wishing to bypass five more miles of road (driving further down Mount Rose Highway, through the roundabout, and turning east on Tahoe Boulevard).

The speed limit change is being implemented by Washoe County engineers and is in direct response to Incline Village residents’ requests.

Speed enforcement begins May 3.

