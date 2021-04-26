Advertisement

Quest Counseling looking for new location as demand for services grows

The nonprofit outgrew its office space due to the pandemic.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:33 AM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local nonprofit needs the community’s help. Quest Counseling has outgrown its office space due to the pandemic. The agency shares the office space with other businesses and organizations and its just not enough.

According to Alyson Mullen it already had to expand to a different suite. The nonprofit now sees about 400 to 500 patients a week. Mullen said it wants to continue serving the community and help more people, but limited space has created some challenges.

“We serve any and every population you can think of and that can sometimes be difficult being around other businesses.” She continued, “So maybe like a one story, stand-alone building, just for us, our clients, our staff would be ideal.”

Mullen said Quest Counseling is hiring more mental health experts to help with the influx of patients.

If you want to donate, help them find a new location, or are in need of its services click here.

