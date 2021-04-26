Not your usual coffee shop: A surprising discovery in Schurz

SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - At the moment the signs are hardly welcoming as you approach the tiny community of Schurz from the south.

U.S. 95--the main north-south route in this area of the state--is closed temporarily between Schurz and Fallon as the road is being rebuilt. Traffic is diverted just short of town.

It’s temporary, but still a big disruption for those who work on one side of the closure and live on the other and, of course, businesses that rely on that traffic.

That sounded like the makings of a story. So, we came here to find out the impact the closure was having on this community and its businesses. Instead, we found a business that’s faced much bigger obstacles than that.

To be frank, there’s not much business here to interrupt. Schurz sits on the Walker River Paiute Indian Reservation. The downtown business district consists of two fireworks stores (fireworks sales are legal on tribal land) and the small block building that houses the Next Evolution Coffee Shop.

The discovery of a coffee shop along a major highway even in a tiny Nevada desert town in and of itself may not be surprising. But finding one launched as the pandemic began and surviving in a community whose neighborhoods remain officially closed to outsiders as a pandemic precaution, should raise a few eyebrows.

But, a confession here, as we say in the news business, we’ve buried the lead. Because the Next Evolution is a vegetarian restaurant.

If you’re wondering if you heard that right, you’re not the first. Owner Andrea Martinez heard the same reaction when she took her business plan to the bank. “Oh yeah most definitely.”

She didn’t have any better luck applying for grants, but with a loan from her father, the carpentry skills of her boyfriend and a lot of her own sweat and toil, her restaurant was born.

The end result and the food it serves would hardly warrant a second glance in any San Francisco neighborhood but in Schurz? It is, in fact, the result of a personal journey.

A few years ago, unhappy, she took stock of her life beginning “243 pounds,” she recalls. “And I didn’t want to weigh that anymore. I was unhappy. I was unfulfilled.”

And so she made changes, exercising--walking then running--and nutrition. She worked her way through several fad diets before discovering vegetarianism and through it reconnecting with her native roots.

“And that was living off the land and living in balance. I knew that food was a staple in our culture and the key to a healthy life. And then it just kind of rolled on from there.”

And having made herself healthy and happy she wanted to bring the same to others, beginning with her people. There was a need.

“The nearest grocery store is about 25 miles from here so there’s really not any healthy options. So I thought I could bring healthy options to our community.”

But it was different and new. Would it be accepted?

“I don’t think they really knew what to think of it at first, but surprisingly they’ve been very accepting of our business and they’ve actually been very supportive, and if it weren’t for their support, I don’t think we could survive.”

And that may be the final surprise. All we can say is on a mid-week afternoon we sometimes saw as many as three cars lined up at her drive-up window, not quite like In-n-Out Burger traffic, but for a tiny town in the middle of the Nevada desert on a closed highway, a sign of success.

For the record, she says, she’s making it, paying her bills and staff, ands she believes she’s changing some lives in the process.

And that highway closure that brought us to Schurz? Barely a speed bump.

