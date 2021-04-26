Northern Nevada shown off in ‘Nomadland’

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nominated for six Academy Awards the movie ‘Nomadland’ is bringing some exposure to Northern Nevada.

The film features multiple stops around the Silver State including Empire, an Amazon fulfillment center east of Reno, and the Desert Rose RV Park in Fernley.

“Two-time Academy Award winning actress, Francis McDormand hung out (at this RV park) because her character, Fern, in the movie lives here briefly,” said Robin Holabird, a movie critic and former film commissioner for the state. Holabird recalls Northern Nevada getting a lot of play in the movie. She says the film did a great job of depicting life in rural Nevada.

“It’s wonderful to see (Northern Nevada) on a big screen,” Holabird said. “That reminds movie makers and the audience at home that there are things outside of the casino centers in Nevada.

While Las Vegas has stolen the spotlight over the history of film-making, Holabird wants people to realize our region has value. And that’s not just her opinion.

“We had stars like Clint Eastwood come out this way,” she said. “Val Kilmer in a movie called ‘Kill Me Again’, Fred Savage in a movie called ‘The Wizard’. There was filming out this way. But the area was being promoted. To see it again in a movie called ‘Nomadland’, that’s great. Maybe it will remind movie makers that there are some spectacular scenery in Northern Nevada.”

‘Nomadland’ is available right now on multiple streaming services.

